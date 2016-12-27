Body of second crash victim recovered from Lynwood pond

A car was found in a pond after it drove off the road in south suburban Lynwood. | NVP News

The body of a second crash victim was recovered Tuesday morning from a pond in south suburban Lynwood.

About 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, a black Pontiac Grand Prix was eastbound in the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway when it went off the road, drove through a field and rolled over into the pond, which is about 30 feet deep, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The car was found upside down in the water the next afternoon, authorities said.

Christopher Stone, 27, was found dead inside the car, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy for Stone, who lived in the 18700 block of South Island Avenue in Chicago Heights, did not rule on his cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

Stone was not wearing a seat belt, so it was unclear if he was the driver or a passenger, authorities said.

An investigation led to the possibility that a second person was inside the vehicle, and a body was found in the pond Tuesday morning, Ansari said.

The victim, a male of unknown age, has not yet been identified, Ansari said. Cook County sheriff’s police are continuing to investigate.