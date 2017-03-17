Body pulled from Chicago River in Loop identified

A 53-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Chicago River last month in the Loop has been identified.

The police Marine Unit was called about 5 p.m. Feb. 26 for a body in the water near Wacker Drive and Van Buren Street, Chicago Police said.

Derrick T. Stevenson was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy on Feb. 27 did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.