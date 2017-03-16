Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing man

A body pulled from Lake Michigan on the North Side on Monday morning has been identified as a missing Lincoln Park man.

The police Marine Unit responded to a report of someone in the water in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive at 9:40 a.m. and discovered a man unresponsive, according to Chicago Police.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Kevin Narko of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Narko was reported missing after he was last seen about 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 30 jogging along the lakefront at North Avenue Beach, police said.

The marine unit searched the lakefront for at least two days after Narko’s disappearance with no success.

An autopsy Tuesday found Narko drowned, and heart disease was listed as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.