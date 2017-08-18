Body that slowed CTA trains for hours ID’d as 41-year-old Niles man

A throng of commuters waits to board buses at the Belmont CTA station. Southbound trains had to stop there because a body was found on the tracks at Fullerton. | Emily Moon/For the Sun-Times

A man whose body was found on the CTA tracks near the Fullerton station in Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning has been identified as a 41-year-old north suburban resident.

Thousands of North Side commuters were late for work Tuesday after the body was discovered on CTA train tracks near the station at Sheffield and Fullerton, snarling rail traffic for three hours during the heart of the morning rush.

Southbound train service was halted on the Red, Brown and Purple lines for nearly three hours.

Emergency crews were called about 6:30 a.m. to recover the body, Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez said. It was not clear whether the man had been struck by a train.

On Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Dragan Andelkovic of the 8100 block of West Lyons in Niles.

A source familiar with the incident said he laid down on the tracks to commit suicide by touching the third rail and was later run over by a train.

However, the results of an autopsy conducted Wednesday were pending further investigation.

Trains did not start moving again normally until 9:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Uber and Lyft announced they would be refunding fares to hundreds of riders who paid $70 or more for a ride downtown because of surge pricing at both ride-hailing services.