Boeing CEO cites progress on Air Force One cost

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says "great progress" has been made in negotiations to settle on a new price tag for the Air Force One program.| AP file photo

WASHINGTON — The head of Boeing says “great progress” has been made in negotiations with President-elect Donald Trump to settle on a new price tag for the Air Force One program.

Trump last month blasted the proposed cost to replace the aging fleet of presidential aircraft. He met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg last month and again Tuesday in Trump Tower.

Muilenerg said they were working to “to refine requirements for Air Force One, to streamline the process, to streamline certain features” and “all of that will lead to a better airplane at a lower cost.”

He said Trump “is doing a good job as an agent of business” and added that more conversations would be forthcoming, though he did not set a timeline on settling on a final price tag.