Boeing, GE unit ink $8.25 billion plane order

Boeing and GE Capital Aviation Services have finalized an order for 75 737 MAX 8 airplanes.

The order, jointly announced Wednesday, is valued at $8.25 billion based on list prices.

GE Capital Aviation Services is the commercial aircraft leasing and financing unit of General Electric.

The order increases GECAS’ orders with Chicago-based Boeing to 170 airplanes, the largest of any aircraft leasing company.

Additionally, Czech airline Travel Service said Wednesday it has signed a deal to buy five more new Boeing 737 MAX jets, bringing its orders to a total of 30 Boeing planes. The jets will be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

The airline, which operates regular flights under the name SmartWings as well as charter flights, is the biggest in the Czech Republic. It currently uses 37 jets, of which 32 are various types of Boeing 737s.

Contributing: The Associated Press