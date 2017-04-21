Bolingbrook man charged with luring teen into porn, sex

A southwest suburban man was charged Thursday with producing child pornography.

Ronald Gobenciong, 44, posed online as three separate individuals in an effort to entice a 17-year-old boy to produce sexually explicit images and engage in sex acts with him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

During online and text conversations with the boy, Gobenciong asked for and received pornographic photos and at least one video from the boy, whom he knew was underage, federal prosecutors said.

In February, Gobenciong gave the boy money to engage in sexual acts at a hotel in west suburban Burr Ridge, and later threatened to distribute the pornographic images unless the boy continued to have sex with him, federal prosecutors said.

Gobenciong–a Bolingbrook resident who used the aliases “David Marco,” “Steve John,” and “Joe”–was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of producing child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

A detention hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday in Chicago. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

The Child Exploitation Unit of the Cook County sheriff’s office and Bolingbrook police aided the FBI in the investigation.