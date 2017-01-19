Bolingbrook man dies after car hits signal pole in Naperville

A Bolingbrook man died after his car crashed into a traffic signal pole Thursday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

Emergency crews responded to the crash about 12:15 p.m. in the area of Ogden Avenue and Route 59, and found the 65-year-old driver of a 2015 Kia Optima unresponsive and pinned inside, Naperville police said.

He was extricated from the car, and was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he died, police said.

Police said the Kia was driven east on Ogden when it cut across the center median and entered the opposite lanes of traffic just east of Route 59. Eventually, it crashed into the traffic pole near the entrance of the Fox River Commons Shopping Center.

Authorities did not release the man’s name Thursday, pending notification of family.

The crash was being investigated by Naperville police.