Bolingbrook man wins $250K lottery prize

A southwest suburban Bolingbrook man recently won $250,000 by scratching an Illinois Lottery ticket.

Harley Price scratched a 25X The Money ticket and won the top prize, the Illinois Lottery said Friday. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills.

“I tried this ticket because it’s new, so I thought it would be lucky,” Price said when he presented his ticket at the prize center in Des Plaines.

Price bought his $5 ticket at Geneva Marathon, 1501 E. State St. in Geneva, the lottery said.