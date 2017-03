Bomb threat at Chicago Jewish Day School prompts evacuation

The Chicago Jewish Day School in the North Side Edgewater neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone phoned in a bomb threat.

A male called the school at 5959 N. Sheridan Rd. about 9:10 a.m. and said there was a bomb inside, according to Chicago Police.

School staff made the decision to evacuate, police said.

Several Chicago Police officers and K-9 units have responded to the scene.