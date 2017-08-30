Both drivers charged with DUI in west suburban crash

Both drivers involved in a crash Sunday in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace have been charged with DUI, but only one with a felony.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Roosevelt Road in the western suburb, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Sean Maroney, 20, of Ohio, was driving the wrong way when his vehicle crashed head-on with a second vehicle driven by 25-year-old Molly Paige of Lombard, prosecutors said.

There was nobody else in Maroney’s vehicle, while Paige had three passengers.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

After an investigation, Maroney was charged with one count of felony aggravated DUI; and Paige was charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI, prosecutors said.

Maroney was ordered held on a $150,000 bond, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.