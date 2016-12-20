Bottleneck being untangled at Elston, Fullerton and Damen avenues

A curving, realigned segment of Elston Avenue (center) will help cure a longtime Bucktown bottleneck at Elston, Fullerton and Damen avenues. | City of Chicago photo

As traffic whirred past Tuesday morning, Mayor Rahm Emanuel looked at the revamped section of roadway that previously brought Elston, Fullerton and Damen Avenues together and took a moment to brag.

The old layout, he said, created “one of the worst bottlenecks in the city.”

However, a realigned section of Elston Avenue that recently opened creates separate intersections for Fullerton and Elston, and Damen and Elston, replacing the six-way Bucktown intersection at Damen, Elston and Fullerton that caused years of headaches for motorists.

“Damen, Elston and Fullerton used to be one of Chicago’s most dangerous and most congested intersections — one that drivers would try to avoid at all costs,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement.

There are two through lanes for vehicles and protected bike lanes in both directions on the new stretch of Elston.

The project, which is not finished, will also include resurfacing all streets, widening Damen to improve traffic flow and accommodate bikes, and widening the north sidewalk along Fullerton.

Construction will continue into the spring. Both Fullerton and Damen will have two lanes open in each direction through the winter, with intermittent lane reductions starting again in the spring.

The $22.5 million project was paid for with federal, state and tax-increment financing funds, according to CDOT.