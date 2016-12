Bourbonnais woman wins $1 million lottery prize

A south suburban woman won $1 million after scratching a $3000,000 Cash Spectacular instant lottery ticket in Bourbonnais.

Paula Bleyle said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills and invest, according to a December statement from the Illinois Lottery.

Casey’s General Store at 1430 N. Convent St. in Bourbonnais received a bonus of $10,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the statement said.