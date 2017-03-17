Boy, 11, reported missing from Rogers Park

An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Friday afternoon from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

David Mitchell was last seen about 8:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Birchwood, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Mitchell is described as black, 4-foot-8 and 100 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a red and black Jordan pullover jacket, blue pants and red and black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.