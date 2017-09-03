Boy, 13, reported missing from West Chesterfield

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Thursday night from the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

Trivel Crum, 13, was last seen Oct. 29, 2016 in the 300 block of East 91st Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Trivel has contacted his grandmother from unknown or private numbers, but would not tell her where he is, police said. He was believed to still be on the South Side of Chicago, possibly on 95th Street between the Dan Ryan Expressway and Cottage Grove.

Trivel was described as black, 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8274