Boy, 13, shot in arm in Gresham

A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 8:14 p.m. when a dark colored SUV pulled up to the boy in the 7600 block of South Peoria and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.