Boy, 13, shot in South Chicago

A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was outside at 4:35 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley when three people started shooting, Chicago Police said. The shooters got into a minivan and drove north on Burley after the shooting.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.