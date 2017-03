Boy, 13, struck by vehicle in Lake View

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car late Sunday afternoon in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

At 5:12 p.m., he darted across the street at the intersection of North Broadway and West Surf streets when he was struck by a car, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The boy was taken in fair condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, fire officials said.