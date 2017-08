Boy, 14, shot in foot while sitting inside Humboldt Park home

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot Tuesday night while sitting inside a home in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 9:22 p.m., the teen was sitting in the living room of a home in the 1100 block of North Monticello when a bullet round came through a wall, according to Chicago Police.

The bullet struck the boy in his right foot and he was taken to Norwegian American Hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.