Boy, 15, reported missing from Englewood

A 15-year-old boy last seen more than two weeks ago was reported missing Friday night from the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Edmund Bryant was last seen leaving his home near Racine Avenue and 71st Place, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Bryant is described as black, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, police said. He frequents the areas of 78th and Peoria streets and 79th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray coat with red stitching and tall black boots, police said. He has a heart condition and asthma, which may require medication.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.