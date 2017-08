15-year-old boy reported missing from West Chicago

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing earlier this month in the western suburbs.

Gabriel Lopez was reported missing from his West Chicago home on August 7, according to West Chicago police.

He has no distinguishing scars, marks or tattoos, and it was unknown what clothing he was wearing when he was left home.

Anyone with information should call police at (630) 293-2222.