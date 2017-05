Boy, 16, dies after Lowell crash

A teenage boy died Friday evening following a crash in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called about 8:30 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of 171st and Parrish avenues in Lowell, where 16-year-old Jacab Bergonia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Bergonia lived about a mile away from the crash scene.

The Lake County sheriff’s office could not immediately be reached for more details.