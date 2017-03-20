Boy, 16, dies following gym class at Oswego East High School

A 16-year-old boy died Friday afternoon following gym class at southwest suburban Oswego East High School.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Kane County coroner’s office was contacted by Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora about the death of Darion Verner, according to a statement from the Kane County coroner’s office.

Verner, of Montgomery, collapsed in the school’s locker room after playing basketball, the coroner’s office said. Witnesses said Verner went to the locker room following class and collapsed “for no apparent reason.”

There were no obvious signs of foul play detected in the preliminary investigation, the coroner’s office said. According to an autopsy conducted Monday, Verner’s preliminary cause of death was “pending the results of specialized forensic sample histology and toxicology.”

The coroner’s office is working with Oswego police in the ongoing investigation of the incident.