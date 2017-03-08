Boy, 16, faces gun charges after curfew stop in Aurora

A 16-year-old boy is facing felony charges for possessing a gun when he was caught breaking curfew early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Patrol officers spotted two boys, ages 16 and 17, riding bikes about 4 a.m. near Illinois and Hammond avenues, according to a statement from Aurora police. When the officers approached to question them, they walked up to a home in the 600 block of Hammond and the 16-year-old put something on the porch.

The officers determined that the boys were out past curfew and searched them, police said. The 17-year-old had alcohol and a BB gun pistol on him, while the 16-year-old had Xanax without a prescription and “a small amount” of marijuana.

One of the officers went to see what the younger boy had placed on the porch and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, according to police. The 16-year-old was taken to the Kane County Youth Home and charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

The 17-year-old was charged with curfew violation, unlawful possession of an air/spring gun and unlawful possession of alcohol, according to police. He was released to a parent.