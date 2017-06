Boy, 16, shot in Bridgeport

A 16-year-0ld boy was shot Wednesday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

He was walking about 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Lyman Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening and his condition had stabilized.