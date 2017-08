Boy, 16, shot in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was walking about 9:45 p.m. through Ogden Park in the 6500 block of South Racine when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. His condition had stabilized.