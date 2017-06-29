Boy, 16, shot in Grand Crossing

A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The boy was shot in the hand about 8:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 69th Place, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.