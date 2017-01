Boy, 16, shot in head on Far South Side

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded when he was shot in the head Thursday evening in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was inside a vehicle at 6:04 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Ewing when he suffered the gunshot wound, police said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Law in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available from police.