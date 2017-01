Boy, 16, shot in Logan Square

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was walking about 6:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Pulaski when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right foot, and took himself to Saints Mary Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.