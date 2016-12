Boy, 16, shot in Riverdale

A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was walking about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 132nd Street when he was approached by two people who began shooting, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in one of his legs and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.