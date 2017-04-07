Boy, 17, charged with hijacking FBI vehicle on Near West Side

Police search for evidence after an SUV containing several firearms was stolen from an FBI agent while he was pumping gas early Monday. On June 1, a task force was formed by the Chicago police and state and federal law enforcement to combat gun violence in the city. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with several felonies after he allegedly stole an FBI SUV while it was parked on the Near West Side.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery of a government employee and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle — all felonies, Chicago Police said.

About 12:10 a.m. Monday, a 32-year-old FBI agent left the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox “momentarily unattended with the engine running” at a service station in the 300 block of South Morgan, according to police and FBI spokesman John Althen.

Firearms and tactical gear, including a ballistic vest, were inside the vehicle, Althen said; he would not say precisely how many weapons, or what type.

A male suspect jumped in the SUV and began to drive away, police said. The agent tried to retrieve the SUV, and was dragged as the vehicle sped off. No injuries were reported.

The SUV was found at 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 900 block South Leavitt, about two blocks away from FBI offices, according to police.

The boy was taken into custody about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of West Washington Street in the Austin neighborhood.