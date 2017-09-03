Boy, 17, critically hurt in Bucktown shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side. | Network Video Productions

A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. in an alley in the 2400 block of West Moffat found the 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the head and right arm, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the victim and witnesses were uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.