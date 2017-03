Boy, 17, found shot to death in Marquette Park

A 17-year-old boy was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood in the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was found unresponsive at 6:23 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Washtenaw with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and buttocks, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.