Boy, 17, hit by school bus in northwest Indiana

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a school bus Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called to 35th and Columbia avenues in Munster, Indiana, at 7:12 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a school bus, according to a statement from Munster police. They arrived to find the boy under the bus.

He was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, police said. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known, but he was talking to first responders when they arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at (219) 836-6650.