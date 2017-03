Boy, 17, shot in Englewood

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was sitting in front of a home at 2:32 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Peoria when multiple people walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the ground and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.