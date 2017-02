Boy, 17, shot in West Town

A 17-year-old boy was shot in his leg Sunday evening in the West Town neighborhood on the North Side.

The shooting happened about 5:35 p.m. in the area of Erie Street and Racine Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg, police said.