Boy, 17, shot in West Woodlawn

A 17-year-old boy was wounded Thursday evening in a West Woodlawn neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The boy was walking at 6:02 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove when the shooters came up to him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to his left leg and right foot, police said.