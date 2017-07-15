Police: 9-year-old boy killed, man wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 9-year-old boy was killed and a man was critically wounded Friday evening in an East Side neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was in an SUV with a 31-year-old man at 11:13 p.m., traveling west in the 3500 block of East 97th Street, police said. A gray car pulled up next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The boy was shot in the back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, according to police. He was shot in the back, face and chest.

Police said no suspects were in custody. Area South detectives were conducting an investigation.