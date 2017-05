Boy, 9, suffers graze wound to head during Marquette Park shooting

A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head during a shooting Saturday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 8:11 p.m., the boy was grazed in the head in the 2500 block of West 69th Street when someone fired shots at the vehicle he was traveling in, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.