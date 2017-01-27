Boy charged with robbing Schaumburg gas station

A boy has been charged with robbing a northwest suburban gas station at gunpoint.

Officer were called about 1:40 a.m. Thursday to a robbery at the Mobil station at 1530 W. Schaumburg Rd., according to Schaumburg police. The clerk said a boy entered the store with what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money before running away with an unknown amount of money.

About 1:40 a.m. Friday, Schaumburg officers saw a boy who matched the description of the suspect walking near Carver and Eastham, police said. When they approached, the boy removed a black firearm from his pocket and pointed it at them.

Police deflected the boy’s arms, gained control of him and removed the gun from his hand, police said. It was later found to be a replica BB-gun with the orange tip broken off.

The boy also had 94 rectangle-shaped bars and 48 partial bars of Alprazolam, police said.

He was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated assault to a police officer, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He was being held at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a detention hearing. Police did not give the boy’s age.