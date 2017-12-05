Brainerd carjackings prompt community alert

Police are warning residents about two recent carjackings in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, a man walked up to elderly women driving near the 9300 block of South Ashland Avenue and stole their purses and cars, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one of the carjackings, the suspect showed a handgun.

The first carjacking happened about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. The other happened about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound black man, thought to be between 45 and 50 years old, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.