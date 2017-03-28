Bridge deck repairs close lanes of I-55 in Will County

The right lane of southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF Railroad tracks, located 3 miles south of Arsenal Road in unincorporated Will County, will be closed until early Wednesday for bridge deck repairs.

Repairs to the bridge deck, located about 8 miles south of Interstate 80 and 4 miles south of Channahon, began Tuesday and are expected to be finished by 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT recommends motorists to go west on I-80 and south on I-47 to connect with I-55 in Dwight.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for travel.