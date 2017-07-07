Bridge inspections to close Dan Ryan lanes near I-55 on Saturday

Lane and ramp closures are scheduled Saturday in Chicago on the Dan Ryan Expressway at the Stevenson Expressway for bridge inspections.

Starting at 1 a.m., one lane will close on outbound I-90/94 near inbound I-55, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The ramp from the outbound Ryan to the inbound Stevenson will also close, as well as the Canalport ramp to I-55.

Drivers should continue southbound on I-90/94, exit at 35th Street, and re-enter the northbound Ryan to access I-55, IDOT said.

The bridge inspections are expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Saturday, IDOT said.