Bridge scheduled to close Wednesday on I-90 in Winnebago County

The Belvidere Road Bridge is scheduled to close for maintenance work starting 7 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 90 in Winnebago County, according to the Illinois Tollway.

A posted detour will direct traffic to use Swanson Road and Illinois Route 251, the tollway said.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen by Memorial Day for holiday travel, the tollway said. A second closure, which is expected to last about four days, is scheduled in June to complete the project.

The bridge’s closure is necessary because the structure is not wide enough to maintain traffic and provide a work zone, the tollway said. Maintenance and repairs on the bridge include deck repairs, girder and substructure repairs, bridge joint replacement, concrete sealer and guardrail improvements.