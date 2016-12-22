Bridgeport armed robberies prompt community alert

Police have issued a community alert about two armed robberies in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

In each robbery, a man approached victims and demanded their property, according to the alert form Chicago Police. The first robbery happened during the evening of Dec. 18 in the 3000 block of South Wells and the second in the morning of Dec. 22 in the 2800 South Normal.

The suspect was described as between 13 and 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-11 and about 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.