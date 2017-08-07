Bronzeville businesses warned after recent burglaries

Bronzeville business owners are being warned after two burglaries in the last week in the South Side neighborhood.

In both, an offender or offenders smashed front or side windows overnight in the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago Police said in an alert on Saturday.

The burglaries happened between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday and at 5:37 a.m. on Friday, police said.

The offenders were described as two, heavy-set men in their late teens, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.