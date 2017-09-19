Brother and sister use box cutter to rob Grub Hub driver in Oak Lawn

A brother and sister were arrested Tuesday for robbing a food delivery driver with a box cutter at Monday at a mobile home park in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

A driver for Grub Hub was delivering food to a caller at the Airway Trailer Park at 9001 S. Cicero Ave. on Monday. She was approached by a woman who told her she needed to go get money for the food, according to Oak Lawn police.

The driver was then approached by a man holding what appeared to be a box cutter, police said. He demanded the food and her belongings. The two struggled and the driver suffered a minor cut to her arm.

Once the driver was able to escape, she called 911, police said. Oak Lawn officers arrived and searched the area until they found a man and woman matching the descriptions of the offenders.

Brittany Steele, 21, a resident of the park, and her brother, Willie B. Steele, 19, of Country Club Hills, were charged with armed robbery, police said.

Both appeared Tuesday in bond court in Bridgeview, where Brittany Steele was released on a $30,000 individual recognizance bond, and her brother was ordered held on $150,000, police said.