Brother of retired judge found guilty in double murder

The brother of a retired Cook County judge was found guilty Thursday of murdering his sister and her husband in the couple’s Country Club Hills home.

Kenneth Rhodes, lived with Nathaniel Bracy, 64, and Pauline Betts-Bracy, 54, before they were found shot to death in 2012.

The shootings followed a dispute in which Rhodes and Betts-Bracy argued over who owned the condominium in which they lived, authorities said at the time.

Rhodes was heard saying on his cell phone that “if I can’t have this house no one can,” authorities said.

Rhodes, a convicted felon with a long criminal history, is the brother of retired Circuit Court Judge James L. Rhodes. James Rhodes was on the bench at the time of the murders.