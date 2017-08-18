Brothers charged with turning in forged community service records

Two west suburban brothers have been charged with submitting falsified documents to DuPage County officials this month to claim they had completed their community service.

Brett Cronan, 21; and his 18-year-old brother, Jack Cronan, have both been charged with submitting forged documents, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Brett Cronan appeared in court Wednesday and said he had completed his court-mandated community service for a previous conviction on a charge of manufacture or delivery of cannabis, prosecutors said.

But Department of Probation officials were unable to verify that he’d completed the service, and prosecutors claim he forged a manager’s signature on the forms he submitted.

On Monday, Jack Cronan had submitted a similar claim that he had completed community service, but his documents also appeared to be forged, prosecutors said.

“It is alleged that both Brett and Jack Cronan lied to the court in an attempt to free themselves from performing court-ordered community service,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Court orders are not optional and the Cronans’ attempts to undermine the authority of the court will not be taken lightly.”

Bond for both brothers, who live in Addison, was set at $50,000, prosecutors said.

Both were released from the DuPage County Jail on $5,000 bail Thursday night, according to DuPage County sheriff’s office records.