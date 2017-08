BROWN: Ann Coulter slams Gov. Rauner as ‘retarded’

Ann Coulter gestures while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington in 2012. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Conservative provocateur Ann Coulter gave Gov. Bruce Rauner’s first national television interview a bad review Friday, telling her 1.6 million Twitter followers that Rauner “either is retarded or playing retard.”

“His answer to every Q is, “Our system is broken.” Fascinating!” Coulter tweeted during an interview on FOX News Channel by host Bret Baier.

Rauner was his normal evasive self, sidestepping Baier’s questions about President Trump, Chicago’s sanctuary city status and Obamacare.

At one point, Baier seemed frustrated by his inability to get direct answers to his questions, but never called him out directly.